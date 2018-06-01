Happy B'day Madhavan, Your Style Still Makes Us Swoon

We first noticed this heartthrob when he played the romantic hero in 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'. With this movie of his, he had us all the 90s girls falling head over heels in love with him. However, R. Madhavan was already by then a popular film star in the Tamil film industry because of his stellar performance in Mani Ratnam's 'Alaipayuthey'.

But coming to Bollywood, he never fails to charm us ladies. Be it his role in 'Tanu Weds Manu' or 'Rang De Basanti' or '3 Idiots', Madhavan makes us believe that nice guys do exist. However, this power-packed performer is more than an actor; he is also an amazing style icon that we all never knew of.

Yes, this actor has made quite a stylish mark and usually looks dapper. He mostly sports classy outfits but sometimes the actor can even surprise us in dazzling attires. For instance, his royal blue Manish Malhotra traditional wear really grabbed our eyeballs, and so did the accessory he chose to wear on his forehead, which was quite quirky.

What we also love about R. Madhavan is that his fashion sense is quite believable. We really like the fact that he keeps it simple and yet trendy all the time. Madhavan is truly a fashion icon to men of all ages. The debonair actor turned 48 today and well, he is only getting better with age.

We wish you a very happy birthday Madhavan and hope you keep on inspiring us!