Hacked Actress Hina Khan Exudes Sass In A Dramatic Grey Suit And It’s Worth-Watching!

Actress Hina Khan Exudes Sass In A Dramatic Grey Suit And It's Worth-Watching! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Soon-to-be Bollywood actress Hina Khan has been slaying in her stunning outfits these days and she is in no mood to take a backseat. The actress is leaving no stone unturned in trying to make the promotions of her first film Hacked a success From cute to classy dresses, the diva's each outfit from her promotional wardrobe has inspired all the fashionistas in the town. For the recent round, Hina donned a chic grey suit with a twist and looked sassy in it. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for another promotional round in Delhi, Hina Khan opted for a grey suit from the label BAV Tailor and flaunted it in a very sassy way. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front blazer. She wore a cream-hued top underneath it, accentuated by dramatic bow-detailing on the neckline, which gave a twist to her classy look. Styled by Sayali Vidya, the same-hued belt added structure to her attire. The actress teamed it up with grey pants that featured sharp pleats. The black-white printed heels from the label Femi 9, went well with her look. She accessorised her look with a pair of matching floral earrings from House Of Shikha.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress pulled up her highlighted tresses into a high bun that complimented her attire. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, soft kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, curled lashes, and pink lip shade spruced her look.

Hina Khan really nailed her semi-formal look like nobody ever could and we are so in love with her fashion choices. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

