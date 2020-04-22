Gul Panag, Tisca Chopra, And Other Celebs Take #MeAt20 Challenge, Whose 20s Look Seems Impressive? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The latest twitter trend #MeAt20 has taken the internet by storm. As the name suggests, the trend is all about posting pictures of yourself from your early 20s. Not just the users but celebrities and sports stars too have taken the trend seriously and they are all out there posting their old pictures. As people are bored of their quarantine days, seems like this trend have given them a way to engage themselves in something interesting. Celebrities like Gul Panag, Tisca Chopra, and many others took the challenge and treated us with their cute and adorable pictures. These celebrities give us major fashion goals each time they step out but let us see their 20s look and find out who looked most adorable.

1. Gul Panag

Gul Panag took the #MeAt20 challenge and posted a picture on her Instagram feed from her 20s when she was crowned Femina Miss India Universe title. Dressed in an off-shoulder blue gown, the Bypass Road actress looked extremely beautiful. Her gown was accentuated by high-low hemline while the long trail added a dramatic quotient to her look. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned studs and ring. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, blue-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. Gul Panag pulled back her tresses into a high bun. She captioned her picture as, 'So here's #meat20 #meat20challenge'.

2. Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra took to her twitter handle to take #MeAt20 challenge. In the picture, she was seen sporting a half-sleeved dark blue-hued ensemble, which was accentuated by brown-hued pearl detailing on the neckline and shoulders. The Taare Zameen Par actress accessorised her look with a black-toned printed bangle. She let loose her long beautiful tresses and secured them with a sky blue-hued printed hairband that suited her well. Thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, soft blush, and light pink lip shade wrapped up her look. Tisca captioned her picture as, '#MeAt20 and also apparently #ChemicalFree'.

3. Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkarni shared her throwback picture on Twitter. In the picture, she was seen sporting a half-sleeved classic-collar white shirt, which was accentuated by red and blue checkered patterns. The Dil Chahta Hai actress upped her look with a pair of silver-toned studs and a ring. She let loose her sleek tresses and adorned it with a red hairband. Pointed brows, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Sonali looked very pretty in her this picture. She captioned it as, 'Here is #MeAt20 Photo by- Gautam Rajadhyaksha'.

4. Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar took #MeAt20 challenge and shared a picture on his twitter handle, where he is seen relaxing on a chair. He sported a half-sleeved round-collar plain white T-shirt and paired it with denim jeans. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor upped his look with a silver-toned wrist-watch. He was clean-shaved and looked cute. The Dear Zindagi actor described this picture saying, '#MeAt20. PC Lobby. Remember sketching 16-18 hrs continuously everyday...back breaking. Needed to support family & save 4-5 lakhs to be able to record my first music album & video. Took me 5 yrs & "Huqa Pani"- "Channo" was released. Rest is history. Will never forget those times'.

5. Neha Mahajan

While she was in 20s, Neha Mahajan had a photoshoot for his first Cadbury Eclairs ad. She shared a picture from the sets on her Instagram feed, where she is seen dressed in a half-sleeved above knee-length plain black T-shirt dress. The Simmba actress teamed her dress with a pair of matching sandals and accessorised her look with black drop earrings and a ring. She pulled back her tresses into a half-hairdo and opted for minimal makeup marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade. Neha wrote, 'My first Cadbury eclairs ad when all the heads in the orchestra popped into gooey chocolate! I was the one with the tuba #MeAt20 #cadbury #eclairs #ad'.

6. Swaroop Rawal

Swaroop Rawal looked very beautiful in the picture shared by her on her twitter handle. She shared a black & white picture, where she was seen decked up in a gorgeous saree that featured striped patterns. The Lorie actress draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved black blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of studs and chain neckpiece and let loose her mid-parted long voluminous tresses. On-point bindi, filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and lip shade upped her ethnic look. The Ki & Ka actress captioned saying, 'Could not resist #MeAt20'.

7. Virender Sehwag

The former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag too took to his twitter handle to participate in #MeAt20 challenge. He shared a picture from his early 20s where he is seen sporting half-sleeved classic-collar blue-hued polo T-shirt. His T-shirt featured white horizontal stripes. He upped his look with a wrist band and watch while the black reflectors added cool quotient. Virender captioned his picture as, '#MeAt20'

8. Malini Awasthi

The Indian folk singer Malini Awasthi also took the #MeAt20 challenge and posted a picture on her Twitter and she definitely looked so pretty. She was decked up in a orangish-red-hued ethnic suit. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline kurta, which featured designer border. She draped a matching dupatta over her one-shoulder that was accentuated by golden thread-work. Malini accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, a neckpiece, and wrist bands. She pulled her tresses at one side and made a braid tail with curly side strands.. Kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and glossy lip shade enhanced her look.

So, whose 20s look and fashion did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Gul Panag, Tisca Chopra, Sonali Kulkarni, Ali Zafar, Neha Mahajan, Swaroop Rawal, Virender Sehwag, Malini Awasthi