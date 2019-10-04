Navratri 2019: Just Like Dia Mirza, Let Grey Be The Colour For This Navratri Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Grey, who thinks of a grey hue on a festive occasion? Hardly anyone, right? However, we want to encourage you to think about grey colour when it comes to traditional wears. So, this navratri, take a break from your usual vibrant ensembles and give a chance to grey-hued ensembles. If you are still not inspired enough, we have curated a list of Bollywood divas to encouarge you to invest in grey ethnic wears.

Dia Mirza

There is nothing more graceful than a grey-hued sari just like what Dia Mirza draped. Posed beautifully, she looked ethereal in her plain grey sari was by the Linen Club and she teamed it with a collared white collared blouse and oxidised silver jewellery, which icluded intricate neckpiece and earrings. The makeup was fresh and natural, and the long tresses completed her avatar. Dia Mirza's sari is for all those, who want to look simply graceful on navratri.

Jacqueline Fernandez

However, if you want to spruce up your fashion game a bit and are are not shy of going elaborate, you can even try Jacqueline Fernandez's lehenga, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore a fossil grey and mirror lehenga, which was accentuated by elaborate work. She upped her look with a bright red lip shade and the sleek tresses completed her look. Jacqueline looked awesome and her attire is perfect for garba/dandiya night.

Radhika Apte

So, if you want to look distinctive yet festive, invest in a Raw Mango sari just like Sacred Games actress, Radhika Apte. Draped gracefully, her sari was a blend of black and grey with rose prints adorned on it. It was a net sari that was enhanced by a statement choker and meticulously done floral studs. The makeup was highlighted by a nude-toned lip shade and smoky kohl. The small black bindi upped her look. The middle-parted bun with white roses spruced up her avatar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan stunned us with a woven zari crinkled lehenga that consisted of a textured deep neckline blouse and a flared skirt. She paired it with light floral-adorned kalamkari dupatta. Her attire came from the label, Nazm-e-Itrh. She paired it with layered black neckpiece, which came from The Gem Palace. The makeup was enhanced by dramatic kohl and light pink lip shade. The wavy middle-parted tresses completed her look. So, with her attire, Kareena showed us how gorgeous can grey look.

Samantha Akkineni

So, Samantha Akkineni wore this grey-hued sari by Ekaya, which really caught our attention. Her sari was adorned with floral accents and she paired it with a minty green blouse. But more than the sari, it was her pearl-adorned necklace, bejewelled choker, and floral studs that elevated her look. So, for this navratri, you can also do a bit of styling. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and a small bindi. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look.

So, whose grey-hued number will you pick up for navratri 2019? Let us know that in the comment section.