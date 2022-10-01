Just In
GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022: Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta, Pooja Hegde & Others Dazzle At The Red Carpet
For major fashion events, Bollywood stars ensure to look their most vogue-ish! At the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022, celebs including, Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta, Pooja Hegde & Others impressed everyone with their red carpet looks. From sartorial fashion choices to alluring charm, the award show witnessed everything!
Image: Filmibeat
Here's a list of celebs who dazzled on the red carpet of the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022:
Nora Fatehi
Image: Filmibeat
The gorgeous actor and dancer par excellence, Nora Fatehi cast a spell in a yellow thigh-high slit dress. She opted for dewy makeup and wore her hair in an old-Hollywood style!
Esha Gupta
Image: Filmibeat
Esha Gupta made a stunning entry in a blue bodysuit on the red carpet of the GQ Best Dressed Award 2022. Her blue spandex bodysuit featured cutout details at the neckline and full-length sleeves. For accessories, Esha chose drop earrings and a couple of statement rings.
Pooja Hegde
Image: Filmibeat
Pooja Hegde chose a serene white gown for the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022. With a fitted one-shoulder bodice and middle slit, Pooja's outfit choice was perfect for a red carpet appearance. She opted for a natural makeup look and styled her hair in open waves!
Chitrangada Singh
Image: Filmibeat
Talented actress Chitrangada Singh looked like a goddess in a golden gown. From the sequin design, and dramatic cape to the structured silhouette, her red carpet style was super impressive. Chitrangada flaunted bold red lips and an open hairdo to complement her glam look!
Rhea Chakraborty
Image: Filmibeat
Rhea Chakraborty went for a chic and dramatic look with a black latex dress. Her dress details comprised a low sweetheart neckline with attached thin straps and a fitted bodice. Rhea chose bold makeup and a messy hairdo to accentuate her all-black ensemble!
Amyra Dastur
Image: Filmibeat
Amyra Dastur looked like a doll in a blue outfit. The short blue dress featured lovely sequin detailing, thin straps, and a sweetheart neckline. She kept the makeup minimal and went for a voluminous open hairdo!
Sanjana Sanghi
Image: Filmibeat
Actress Sanjana Sanghi opted for a brown sequin pantsuit. Her matching co-ord set included a bralette top, flared pants, and a sequin jacket. Sanjana chose a statement ring to complete her chic look!
Shriya Pilgaonkar
Image: Filmibeat
The Guilty Minds actress made a chic red carpet entry in a white and blue co-ord outfit. The striped co-ord set included a crop top and loose-fit pants with straps. She layered the dramatic outfit with a white jacket.
Shriya chose silver statement earrings and a matching handbag to compliment her unique red carpet outfit!
Mithila Palkar
Image: Filmibeat
The "Little Things" actress appeared chic in a pink cut-out dress. Mithila kept the red carpet look minimal by opting for stud earrings, dewy makeup, and open waves hairdo!
