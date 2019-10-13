Be Ethnic Ready With These Bollywood Divas-inspired Stunning Golden-Silver Saris

Kangana Ranaut’s Golden Glittering Sari At the Millennium Brilliance Awards 2019, Kangana Ranut donned a stunning glittering golden sari by the famous designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her sari was accentuated by mukaish work and intricate embellishments at the border. Styled by Sanjay Kumar and Ami Patel, she draped her sari in a nivi style. The Panga actress teamed her sari with a black strapless bralette. But since it's an Indian festival and not a glamourous event, you can pair the sari with a strappy blouse or sleeved designer blouse. She completed her look with golden sandals. On the accessory part, like Kangana you can opt for a silver-toned pendant necklace. She ditched the earrings, but you can pick the matching light-weight drop earrings or studs. Up your look with eyeliner and lip shade.

Karisma Kapoor’s Golden Embellished Ivory Sari For Akash Ambani's wedding, Karisma Kapoor opted for an ivory sari by Good Earth India, which was enhanced by intricate golden embellishments. Her sari featured mogra beading in fine chanderi and gota work. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she teamed it with a half-sleeved boat-neck light pink double silk kota blouse, which was enhanced by subtle motifs. She carried a golden potli bag by The Pink Potli. Like Karisma, you can accessorise your look with any golden-toned choker neckpiece and earrings to complement you attire. Up your look with a romantic hairdo and makeup.

Vidya Balan’s Light-Golden Kanjivaram Sari At Isha Ambani's pre-wedding function, Vidya Balan stunned us with a beautiful light-hued golden silk kanjivaram sari from Tarun Tahiliani's collection, which was accentuated by Hyderabadi gota and hand-embroidered border with golden zardosi work. Styled by Who Wore What When, she teamed her sari with half-sleeved red blouse. She also carried a matching potli bag by The Pink Potli. Like Vidya Balan, accessorise your look with red bangles and gold-toned kada. She opted for heavy earrings but you can pick a light-weight one, as it's a festival and it can get super tiring too. Spruce up your look with neat bun and a tiny red or black bindi.

Madhuri Dixit’s Silver-Golden Embellished Ivory Sari Madhuri Dixit donned a beautiful glittering ivory sari, which was highlighted by heavy silver and golden embellished embroidery work. The pallu of her sari was enhanced by golden lace border. She teamed it with an embellished half-sleeved designer blouse. If you are also planning to opt for a heavy designer blouse, ditch the neckpiece and instead up your look with golden or silver floral earrings. Madhuri Dixit's open curls hairstyle suited her a lot and she looked extremely beautiful. Wrap up your look with heavy mascara and pink lip shade.