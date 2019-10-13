Just In
Be Ethnic Ready With These Bollywood Divas-inspired Stunning Golden-Silver Saris
One of the most-awaited festivals Diwali is just around the corner. From cleaning and whitewashing of the house to the preparations of LaksDiwalihmi puja, we know there are endless preparations done for the Diwali puja. But between all of this, Diwali also inspires us to go ethnic. So, let us help you there because we don't want you to do last-minute shopping for a ethnic outfits as you might end up buying something in haste and vain.
So, as silver and golden are considered among the favourite colours for Diwali, we have come up with five golden and silver designer saris from our Bollywood divas wardrobe to help you dress the best.
Kangana Ranaut’s Golden Glittering Sari
At the Millennium Brilliance Awards 2019, Kangana Ranut donned a stunning glittering golden sari by the famous designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her sari was accentuated by mukaish work and intricate embellishments at the border. Styled by Sanjay Kumar and Ami Patel, she draped her sari in a nivi style. The Panga actress teamed her sari with a black strapless bralette. But since it's an Indian festival and not a glamourous event, you can pair the sari with a strappy blouse or sleeved designer blouse. She completed her look with golden sandals. On the accessory part, like Kangana you can opt for a silver-toned pendant necklace. She ditched the earrings, but you can pick the matching light-weight drop earrings or studs. Up your look with eyeliner and lip shade.
Karisma Kapoor’s Golden Embellished Ivory Sari
For Akash Ambani's wedding, Karisma Kapoor opted for an ivory sari by Good Earth India, which was enhanced by intricate golden embellishments. Her sari featured mogra beading in fine chanderi and gota work. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she teamed it with a half-sleeved boat-neck light pink double silk kota blouse, which was enhanced by subtle motifs. She carried a golden potli bag by The Pink Potli. Like Karisma, you can accessorise your look with any golden-toned choker neckpiece and earrings to complement you attire. Up your look with a romantic hairdo and makeup.
Vidya Balan’s Light-Golden Kanjivaram Sari
At Isha Ambani's pre-wedding function, Vidya Balan stunned us with a beautiful light-hued golden silk kanjivaram sari from Tarun Tahiliani's collection, which was accentuated by Hyderabadi gota and hand-embroidered border with golden zardosi work. Styled by Who Wore What When, she teamed her sari with half-sleeved red blouse. She also carried a matching potli bag by The Pink Potli. Like Vidya Balan, accessorise your look with red bangles and gold-toned kada. She opted for heavy earrings but you can pick a light-weight one, as it's a festival and it can get super tiring too. Spruce up your look with neat bun and a tiny red or black bindi.
Madhuri Dixit’s Silver-Golden Embellished Ivory Sari
Madhuri Dixit donned a beautiful glittering ivory sari, which was highlighted by heavy silver and golden embellished embroidery work. The pallu of her sari was enhanced by golden lace border. She teamed it with an embellished half-sleeved designer blouse. If you are also planning to opt for a heavy designer blouse, ditch the neckpiece and instead up your look with golden or silver floral earrings. Madhuri Dixit's open curls hairstyle suited her a lot and she looked extremely beautiful. Wrap up your look with heavy mascara and pink lip shade.
Kajol Devgan’s Gold Couture Sari
At Akash Ambani's wedding reception, Kajol Devgan was seen in a stunning golden sari by Tarun Tahiliani, which was accentuated by heavy intricately embellished golden embroidery. Styled by Radhika Mehra, she teamed her sari with embellished cut-sleeved matching blouse. But you can opt for a plain golden or silver blouse. Kajol accessorised her look with golden-toned necklace, which featured black stone detailing. Don't worry, you don't have to carry heavy jewellery, you can also wear a simple gold chain or a simple pendant necklace. Finish off your look with a romantic hairdo or leave your tresses loose. Apply eyeliner and lip shade to complete your look.
So, these were some designer golden and silver saris, which you can opt for Diwali 2019. Which one did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic credits: Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol Devgan- Tarun Tahiliani