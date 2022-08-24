Glam Up The Bodycon Dress Style Like Kriti Sanon Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

She is pretty. She is talented. The critically acclaimed movie Mimi received a lot of love from critics and audiences. Kriti Sanon nailed the character of Mimi hands down!

Oh...did we mention her impeccable style sense as well? Yes, the leggy beauty's style is effortless and inspirational. Designers and stylists love to dress her up as she carries all types of outfits with panache! Kriti's style sense is chic, trendy, and adaptable even for non-celebrities.

Out of her many glam-doll looks, one style trend Kriti loves to flaunt is the bodycon outfits. Her Insta feed is full of stylish bodycon outfits that she wore for various shoots, and appearances.

Image: Instagram

A Bit About Bodycon

Feminine and fabulous, describes the bodycon silhouette best! Bodycon dresses feature a figure-hugging, tight bandage cut that helps accentuate the curves. Designer Hervé L. Leroux made the bandage style popular in the 90s and the style trend never really left since then. It owns the tag of timeless fashion!

Let's take a look at Ms.Sanon's love for chic bodycon outfits. These outfits make an ideal inspiration when one wants to feature an extra-glamorous side of themselves:

Black Jersey Gown Image: Instagram Kriti looked like a glam doll in this shiny black jersey gown designed by Norwegian design house Aadnevik. The dress had a lot of chic features and no one's complaining. The Heropanti actress pulled off the plunging neckline and open-front slit details of the dress like a true fashionista. She accentuated the look with a statement accessory piece and a viper necklace that balanced the deep V neckline of the dress. Her center-parted, tied braids hairdo was understated and allowed the deep back neck of the dress to outshine! The Blingy Bodycon Image: Instagram This burnt red shimmery short bodycon outfit screamed party and fun! Kriti looked dazzling in this blingy outfit by designer Surya Sarkar. The dress details were pretty straightforward, with a deep V neckline, power shoulders, side waist tie-up, and loads of shimmer of course! Kriti chose minimal makeup but made the eyes glamorous with smoky eye details. A few shiny rings complemented the party-ready look! Corset Bodice Bodycon Image: Instagram Daring? Sure it is but trust Kriti to ace any extra-glam outfit without making extra efforts. This blush pink corset bodycon dress from the House of Aadnevik is audacious. The design label is all for making outfits that feature unusual details and the same mirrored in this bold outfit as well! The plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, bust cuppings, diamond shape cutouts, and a soft sheen - Kriti looked like a beautiful sculpture in it! Bodycon Jumpsuit Image: Instagram A bodycon jumpsuit? Why not? But how does one nail this style? Look no further than Kriti's black bodycon jumpsuit. The designer of this amazing outfit should take a bow. It is tailored to perfection. The USP of this unusual bodycon jumpsuit is definitely the eggshell-colored cape attached looked nothing less than icing on the cake! Flirty Ruffles Bodycon Image: Instagram Details don't always have to be intricate and extra-blingy. Sometimes a simple something can make an outfit extra-glamorous. Take Kriti's pink bodycon dress for instance. She looked chic in this body-hugging pink dress that had just simple cascading ruffles on one shoulder hem and side seam. The bodycon outfit looked fun and flirty enough to scale up the oomph factor! Ruched Bodycon Midi Image: Instagram No cliché, but Kriti owns the whole bodycon dressing title like a king! This midi bodycon featured a plunging neckline and lovely ruched detailing. And the mid-calf length was a welcoming change from the usual short dresses. Kriti picked hoops earrings and detailed stilettos featuring butterflies at the back to rock this sea-green bodycon! Pink Denim Bodycon Image: Instagram A bodycon dress doesn't have to be sassy all the time. It can be fun and hip hop-ish too! Ms. leggy beauty rocked this pink denim dress by Hiro. This casual wear had its fair of detailing like mild boning at the sides, central zipper opening, and oversized sleeves. The Bareilly Ki Barfi star paired this casual attire with a set of gold-tone accessories! Bedazzled Bodycon Image: Instagram Kriti looked drop-dead gorgeous in this evening gown by designer Micheal Cinco. This bodycon number is what we call perfection in detail. With a sweetheart neckline, bedazzled body, sheer panels to the sides, and figure-hugging bodycon fittin; Kriti glowed in this evening dress! And the matching statement earrings and ring added that extra bling factor!