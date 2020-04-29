Just In
When Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Complemented Each Other In Metallic Outfits At Met Gala 2016
Be it her fashion posts or her relationship with boyfriend Zayn Malik, American supermodel Gigi Hadid is often seen making headlines. It was just a few days ago, when the rumour came that the diva is expecting her first baby with Zayn and within a few seconds, it became the talk of the town. Well, no doubt, they make a wonderful couple and we absolutely love the chemistry between them. Talking about their chemistry, we remember when the duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at Met Gala 2016. Following the theme 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an age of technology', Gigi and Zayn made fashionable robotic appearance at the event and complemented each other in co-ordinated outfits. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it.
So, Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet sporting a Tommy Hilfiger's metallic ensemble. Basically, it was a halter-neck metallic bodysuit, which was layered with a grey-hued floor-sweeping net fabric. Styled by Monica Rose, the matching thin metallic belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The super model completed her look with a pair of heels from the label Stuart Weitzman and opted for metallic rings by Lynn Ban. Gigi pulled back her side-parted sleek highlighted tresses into a low ponytail and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.
On the other hand, Zayn Malik complemented his girlfriend Gigi in a custom black suit, which came from the label Versace. His suit consisted of a single-breasted one-buttoned blazer that featured molded metal arms. The popular singer wore a classic white shirt with his blazer and teamed it with matching pants. Subtle beard and a pair of black shoes completed his robotic avatar.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik absolutely rocked together as a couple at the event. What do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Gigi Hadid