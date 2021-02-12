Genelia Deshmukh And Kirti Kulhari Will Inspire You To Keep A Denim Dress And Kurta Set In Your Wardrobe Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kirti Kulhari and Genelia Deshmukh gave us simple and interesting fashion goals recently. The two sported casual outfits and we totally loved their ensembles. Kirti and Genelia were styled by Who Wore What When and we thought their outfits were meant for all-occasions. We have decoded their outfits for you.

Kirti Kulhari's Kurta Set

For The Girl on the Train promotions, Kirti Kulhari looked absolutely beautiful in her kurta set, which came from the label Alamelu. She wore a collared kurta that was half-sleeved and featured grey-hued patterns and paired it with a pair of matching trousers. She teamed her ensemble with black-hued wedges boots, which were from the label, Paio. Her mini earcuff was gold-toned and came from Zara. The makeup was highlighted by dark-pink lip shade, light-pink eye shadow, and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted bun with long tresses completed her stylish look.

Genelia Deshmukh's Denim Dress

For an interview, Genelia Deshmukh wore a denim dress that was full-sleeved and belted. It was a structured dress splashed in sky-blue hue. Her dress featured pockets and buttons and Genelia looked smart in her attire. She teamed her dress with a pair of magenta-pink sandals, which complemented her outfit. She accessorised her look with a pair of small hoops that came from Ayana Silver Jewellery. The makeup was enhanced by light-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and nude-toned eye shadow. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that.

Pics Courtesy: Chandrahas Prabhu