Gehraiyaan Premiere: Deepika Padukone And Ananya Panday Flaunt An Edgy Look!
Speaking of what edgy looks like, Deepika and Ananya have pulled off really well. They are looking absolutely stunning during their premiere night of Gehraiyaan. The whole vibe they have created is jaw-dropping and we can't wait to give you all the complete details on their looks. Let's not waste any time and go straight to the looks.
Deepika Padukone In Shiny Black Blazer:
Deepika is seen wearing an edgy outfit from Alex Perry. Her outfit consisted of a neon coloured skirt with a black floral printed top. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, this outfit was paired up with black heels from Magda Butrym. The main clothing piece that we liked was the black shiny blazer because that just made the whole look so much better. Her look was kept minimal with brown eyeshadow, kohl eyes and nude lipstick. The whole outfit gave such an edge that it screamed gorgeousness from the far.
Ananya Panday Rocking The Black & White:
Ananya's look is a perfect one for days when you have to go out for a dinner with your friends. This one is classic and brings out the sexy look on her. She is wearing a black sleeveless top with a skirt from "The Dolls House Fashion". To complete the look she has some dainty jewellery from Ella Stein Jewelry. Her go-to shoes are a classic from the Louboutin. The whole look here is creating such an edgy look with the beach waves and sultry makeup look.
The whole look of both the actors is giving us all some major cool girl vibe during their promotions. You can take some pieces as an inspo to create your own look as well. It is perfect for any type of day to night outing as these are great for parties, brunch or even dinner.
