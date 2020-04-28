Gangster Completes 14 Years And We Have Decoded Kangana Ranaut’s White Gown From An Award Event Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Gangster, the movie, which launched Kangana Ranaut's Bollywood career, completed 14 years today. Written by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Anurag Basu, the movie was a successful hit and Kangana's performance in the movie earned her many accolades. Her character in the movie is named Simran, a girl who finds herself in a love triangle. Kangana Ranaut received many awards for the film in the debut category. With her curly tresses, Kangana was also regarded as the fresh face in the industry. For the award function, she wore a number of stunning outfits but who can forget her white gown, which she wore for the Zee Cine Awards 2007. We have decoded this attire of hers for you.

So, Kangana Ranaut wore a striking white gown for a special occasion. It was a statement and pretty bold number, which Kangana pulled off confidently. Her attire was backless and splashed in a pristine white hue. The dress was sleeveless and featured light delicate spaghetti straps. The bodice of her satin white ensemble featured silver jewelled tones and a whiff of corset detailing. It was a simple number and Kangana Ranaut showed us that apart from being a stunning performer, her fashion game is also strong.

We also loved cute drop earrings, which she accessorised and kept her look minimal. The makeup was highlighted by radiant pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. Her eye makeup was light. However, it was her side-swept curly hairdo that caught our attention and it was a unique hairdo of the night. So, how did you find Kangana Ranaut's Zee Cine Awards 2007 attire and look? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Zee Cine Awards