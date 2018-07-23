From Shah Rukh Khan To Sonakshi Sinha: Who Wore What At Poorna Patel's Wedding Reception

Former minister, Praful Patel's daughter, Poorna Patel's wedding reception was a star-studded affair and witnessed the crème de la crème of Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonakshi Sinha, a number of A-list B-town stars graced the wedding reception and gave us ethnic wear goals. Yes, the event had all the celebs rocking the most dazzling of attires.

So, let's find out what celebs wore for the wedding reception and you can let us know whose outfit you found the most outstanding.

1. Urvashi Rautela's Bright Pink Lehenga

Urvashi Rautela wore a vibrant pink lehenga by Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla. Her lehenga featured a cropped blouse and a flared skirt. Her attire was enhanced by intricate mirror work and floral motifs. The diva wore a maang-tikka, earrings, and a statement choker from Anmol Jewellers. She completed her look with smoky kohl and a pink lip shade with complementing highlighted cheeks.

2. Sonakshi Sinha's Intricately Done Attire

And finally we got to see Sonakshi Sinha donning something traditional after ages. The actress wore a short half-sleeved blouse with mukaish work and she teamed it with a skirt with meticulous floral details. Sonakshi also draped a dupatta that featured intricately done borders. Her white bindi and ethnic danglers rounded off her look.

3. Katrina Kaif's Elegant Lehenga

Katrina Kaif kept her look light and simple. She wore a powdered blue-hued lehenga from the label, Mishru. Her lehenga was accentuated by nature-inspired motifs dipped in shimmering golden hue. She also draped her matching net dupatta on one side of the shoulder. Katrina's makeup was dewy and her side-swept long tresses completed her look.

4. Shah Rukh Khan's All-Black Look

Shah Rukh Khan looked hot as hell at Poorna Patel's wedding reception. He looked dapper in a black shirt and teamed it with matching pants. He also wore a short collared jacket that we loved so much. Shah Rukh rounded off his look with black formal shoes.

5. Sophie Choudry's Sexy Sari

Sophie Choudry had the mercury soaring, as she stepped out in a grey-hued sari that featured an off-shoulder tube-top-styled embellished blouse. It was a plain Manish Malhotra sari with floral details highlighting the borders. She enhanced her look with an emerald choker and a metallic Dior clutch. Her makeup was on the heavier side and her side-swept wavy tresses completed her look.