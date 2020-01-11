Freida Pinto Looks Elegant In A Green Traditional Sari And We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her

ENGLISH

    Freida Pinto has highly impressed us with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress has been making heads turn whenever she steps out in her wow outfits, especially ethnics. Recently, Freida attended a wedding function, where she was seen in a beautiful traditional green sari. The diva looked elegant and was a vision. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.

    So, Freida Pinto donned a pretty green-hued sari, which was accentuated by golden striped border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she draped the pallu of her sari in the most elegant way. The actress teamed it with a half-sleeved sweetheart-neckline plain green blouse. On the jewellery front, she accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic earrings and a heavy choker neckpiece. She also carried a silver sequin potli bag by Aanchal Sayal.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the fashionista slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Freida pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with mogra, which enhanced her ethnic look.

    We really liked Freida Pinto's sari and hairstyle. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 14:30 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
