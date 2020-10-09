Happy Birthday Sayani Gupta: 4 Party-Perfect Outfits Of Hers, You’ll Regret If You Miss Out One Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 9 October 1985, Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta has impressed us with her brilliant acting prowess in the films like Fan, Jolly LLB 2, Article 15, and Margarita With A Straw. But her performance in popular web show, Four More Shots Please! earned her fame, recognition, and love from the audience. Like her acting, her fashion game, both in ethnic and western, is equally strong and worth-appreciating. So far, we have been talking about the actress' ethnic looks, from sarees to suits as she has been pulling them off with grace and elegance. But as Sayani turns a year older today, we took a peek into her western wardrobe and curated some of her best party-worthy outfits, which you'll regret if you miss it. Take a look.

Sayani Gupta In A Blush-Pink Dress For the Zee Cine Awards 2020, Sayani Gupta was dressed to impress in a quarter-sleeved square-shaped neckline blush-pink mini dress by Tanieya Khanuja. Her pretty dress was accentuated by intricate floral embroidered patterns and puffed sleeves that added dramatic quotient. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, the plain statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of matching sandals and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and rings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. She let loose her mid-parted wavy tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade. Sayani Gupta In A Brown Blazer Dress For one of the promotional rounds of her web series Inside Edge Season 2, Sayani Gupta opted for Zara's full-sleeved notch-lapel double-breasted brown blazer dress. Her dress featured four golden buttons and she layered it with a white high-neck top. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, the actress completed her look with a pair of pretty heels and upped her look with gold-toned earrings from Aquamarine. She left her side-parted shoulder-length curls loose and wrapped up her look with thick brows, curled lashes, golden eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Sayani Gupta In A White Layered Dress For the launch event of Inside Edge Season 2, Sayani Gupta was decked up in a half-sleeved strapless white midi dress by Ankita and looked pretty as she twirled around flaunting it. Her dress featured multiple layers and circular flounce on the sleeves' end. The diva teamed her dress with a pair of golden heels and notched up her look with silver-toned studs, multi-layered pendant neckpieces, and rings by Sapna Mehta and from the label Ayana. Sayani let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, rouge-hued eye shadow, blush, and pink lip gloss. Sayani Gupta In A Black Floral Dress At the premiere of her Netflix film Axone, Sayani Gupta sported a sleeveless round-collar flared black dress by Payal Singhal and looked lovely in it. Her midi dress was accentuated by intricate blush-pink, blue, green, and brown floral and leaf prints. She teamed her dress with a black stole that upped the fashion quotient. The diva completed her look with nude-hued heels and accessorised her look with pretty earrings from Amrapali. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and deep purple lip shade rounded out her look. She made a beautiful braid at the front that looked like a hairband and let loose her sleek highlighted tresses.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sayani Gupta? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Sayani Gupta!

Pic Credits: Sayani Gupta