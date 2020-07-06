Happy Birthday Shweta Tripathi: 5 Peculiar Outfits Of The Actress Which Every Fashionista Must Have Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 6 July 1985, Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma started her career in films as a production assistant and associate director. In 2015, she played a supporting role in a drama-romance film titled Masaan, which gained her wider fame and recognition. She was then seen in 2017 film Haraamkhor, which also turned out to be a great film for her.

Shweta is definitely a brilliant actress but more than her films, she has impressed us with her impeccable fashion sense. We took a peek into her fashion wardrobe and found she has a lot of peculiar outfits, which all of us would definitely want to add in our own wardrobe. As Shweta Tripathi turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of her wow-worthy numbers that is worth-investing.

Shweta Tripathi In A Grey Saree And Jacket At Amazon Prime Video celebration event, Shweta Tripathi walked the blue carpet flaunting an elegant grey saree by Aartivijay Gupta. Her saree was accentuated by red floral prints and she draped the pallu in a nivi style. Styled by Pooja Sethi, the actress teamed her saree with a matching blouse and layered it with a matching short jacket, which added stylish quotient. She completed her look with a pair of silver heels and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, red-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Shweta pulled back her side-parted braided tresses into a tiny low ponytail. Shweta Tripathi In A Colourful Ensemble For Filmfare Style And Glamour Awards 2019, Shweta Tripathi opted for a strapless full-length multi-hued dress from the label Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. Her colourful printed outfit featured dhoti-style pants and golden embellishments on the bodice. Styled by Pooja Sethi, the golden chain belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Her belt also had an attached cute small purse. She completed her look with golden heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned rings. Sharp contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, glittery eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy red lip tint elevated her look. Shweta let loose her short tresses and looked pretty. Shweta Tripathi In A Rose Gold Dress For the screening of her film Cargo at Mumbai Film Festival, Shweta Tripathi donned a classic-collar zip-detailed rose-gold foil dress, which came from the label Pink Porcupines. Styled by Who Wore What When, her mini dress was cinched and had flared hem. She completed her look with matching heels and upped her look with a pair of hoops and white nail paint. The diva let loose her side-parted short tresses and wrapped her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade. Shweta Tripathi In A Printed Pantsuit For an opening ceremony at Mumbai Film Festival, Shweta Tripathi was dressed in a deep-purple pantsuit, which was accentuated by subtle blue and red floral prints. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved blazer and matching pants. The statement knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Poornamrita Singh, she layered her blazer with an extended sleeved emerald green top. The sleeves of her top was loose and dramatic, that added stylish quotient. Her outfit came from the label Sub Culture and she completed her look with pointed golden heels. The actress notched up her look with funky earrings from Roma and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip shade. She let loose her side-parted curly tresses. Shweta Tripathi In A Dual-Toned Dress Shweta Tripathi sported a sleeveless dual-toned dress from the label Aapro, which was accentuated by subtle blue-hued patterns. Styled by Pooja Sethi, her wrap dress featured a white hued belt that added structure to her attire. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted short tresses and rounded out her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, blue eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Shweta Tripathi. Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Shweta Tripathi!

Pic Credits: Shweta Tripathi