5 Best Picks From Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Looks

The First Rumour

This picture was taken just after rumours started spreading about Kylie's pregnancy. She was spotted with her sisters, wearing an over-sized boyfriend graphic tee with vinyl pants and white Nike sneakers. To hide the baby bump and to maintain the comfy style, she opted for such a cool look.

The Initial Stage

This look was from an event taken during her initial stages of pregnancy where the baby bump was not visible. Kylie kept her comfort level high with a baggy white tee with skinny tan leather pants. She also carried a backpack of the same colour as the pants.

Using Black As The Style Tool

Black makes anyone look slimmer and Kylie, being a fashionista herself, opted for this trick to hide her baby bump. She was wearing a black skin-fit zipped jacket along with skinny black cropped pants. She also teamed a pair of black sneakers with the look.

The Bump-peak Selfie

Kylie had shared this look on her social media account, wearing a white top tucked inside mommy jeans with an over-sized chambray jacket and white Nike sneakers. The baby bump was peeping out of the tucked top and that is when the fans got their most-awaited confirmation.

The Final Reveal

In Kylie's third trimester of her pregnancy, she went to a public event, flaunting her cute baby bump. She was wearing a ruffle-sleeved blue satin dress with a golden necklace and wristlet. Wearing a nude makeup, she totally flaunted her sassy style book and the adorable little bump.