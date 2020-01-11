Happy Birthday Fatima Sana Shaikh: Her Top Five Outfits On Her Birthday Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Born on 11 January, 1992, Fatima Sana Shaikh is just two movies old but she has impressed her fans and critics alike with her strong screen presence. She has also an amazing fashion sense and her Instagram feed shows that too. While sometimes the Dangal actress follows trends, the other times she follows her heart when it comes to dressing up. From dresses to pants to ethnic wear, Fatima Sana Shaikh can pull off anything effortlessly. So, on her birthday, let's take a look at her fashion game, which has wooed us.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's Pink Lace Dress Fatima Sana Shaikh wore a pink dress recently, which we felt was ideal for a brunch date. She looked gorgeous in her Falguni Shane Peacock dress that was accentuated by intricate white lace accents. Her dress featured plunging neckline with light floral patterns. Fatima paired her dress with transparent-strapped sandals that went well with her number. Her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. Fatima Sana Shaikh's Yellow Pantsuit Recently, the actress slayed it in a pantsuit too. She wore a yellow pantsuit that consisted of a yellow blazer and matching pants. Fatima paired it with a white structured top that went well with her pantsuit. She looked gorgeous and teamed her ensemble with beige pumps. Fatima also carried a metallic golden clutch with her. As for her accessories, she upped her look with delicate hoops. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. Fatima Sana Shaikh's Black Suit Fatima gave us a picture-perfect moment as she posed against a backdrop of fort in Lucknow. She was dressed to impress in a plain black-hued salwar suit. Her kurta was long and she paired it with matching cigarette pants. Fatima Sana Shaikh also teamed her ensemble with a patterned dupatta that notched up her traditional look. She carried a red purse with her and spruced up her look with oxidised earrings. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and the sleek middle-parted tresses completed her avatar. Fatima Sana Shaikh's Party Dress Fatima Sana Shaikh also looked awesome at one of the events. She wore a glittering strapless dress by Falguni Shane Peacock. Her attire was accentuated by metallic accents and featured bell sleeves. The dress was gorgeous and Fatima teamed it with nude-strapped black sandals, which complemented her attire. She accessorised her look with sparkling earrings. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade and the intricately-braided tresses rounded out her avatar. Fatima Sana Shaikh's Colour-Blocked Sari Of late Fatima Sana Shaikh inspired us with her sari. She looked lovely in her sari that was by Payal Singhal and came from Pernia's Pop-Up Shop. Her sari was light pink-hued with light floral accents and she paired it with a sleeveless blouse with floral patterns. She spruced up her look with elaborate earrings and the makeup was marked by pink lip shade. The side-swept wavy tresses wrapped up her look.

So, which outfit of Fatima Sana Shaikh's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Fatima Sana Shaikh!

Photos Credit: Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram