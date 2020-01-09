ENGLISH

    On Farhan Akhtar's Birthday, His Traditional Fashion That Will Inspire You This Wedding Season

    Born on 9 January 1974, Farhan Akhtar is among the most stylish and distinctive actors in the Bollywood industry. His fashion sense is impeccable and he usually sticks to the basics. The actor has been giving us traditional fashion goals and has inspired us with his outfits. So, on his birthday, let's decode his fashion game.

    Farhan Akhtar's Soothing And Casual Attire

    The dapper actor left us impressed with his traditional outfit that consisted of a kurta and pyjamas. He paired it with a white waistcoat. The kurta was yellow-hued and subtly-striped and the pyjamas were white-hued. The waistcoat was structured. He teamed his ensemble with wine red-coloured sandals. Well, Farhan left us speechless with his attire.

    Farhan Akhtar's Traditional Silk Outfit

    The actor looked smart and sophisticated in his outfit that was about colour-blocks. He teamed his golden kurta and pyjama with intricately-printed blue jacket that spruced up his look. Farhan left us inspired with his attire and we couldn't take eyes off him. Come wedding season, this ensemble of Farhan Akhtar's is what you will need.

    Farhan Akhtar's Classy Ethnic Ensemble

    For one of the fashion shows, Farhan Akhtar was dressed to impress in his classy ethnic ensemble. He looked dapper and impressive in his sherwani attire that consisted of a black kurta, white pyjamis, and a black waistcoat. The actor exuded sophisticated vibes and gave us an understated fashion goal of the day.

    Farhan Akhtar's Printed Traditional Attire

    Farhan Akhtar walked the ramp with Shibani Dandekar at the LFW recently. He walked for designer Payal Singhal and had a quirky fashion goal for us. The actor wore a long kurta that was multi-hued and teamed it with matching pyjamas and a stole. The actor also wore sports shoes and taught us how to have fun with serious traditional outfits.

    Farhan Akhtar's Formal Traditional Outfit

    Farhan Akhtar gave us formal traditional outfit goals. Posed with Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi, the actor looked formal perfect. He wore a light brown kurta and white pyjamas and paired it with a textured waistcoat. The actor completed his look with formal loafers. He looked impressive as ever.

    So, which outfit of Farhan Akhtar's did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photos Credit: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 12:31 [IST]
