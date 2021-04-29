Regina Cassandra Looks Pretty In Her Dress And This Is Why You Should Spend On Buying Her INR 6900 Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Shop less but shop worth! Sometimes, we end up spending a lot on polyester and synthetic clothes, only to find those outfits don't last long, dampen the environment, and most of all don't even look that great. Fabric speaks for itself and a good and eco-friendly outfit make you look stand out from the crowd. For instance, if you see the latest dress look of Evaru actress, Regina Cassandra, you'll know notice how gorgeous she looks in her conscious fabric dress. We have decoded her dress look for you.

So, Regina Cassandra gave us a winning fashion moment and inspired us with a dress that can help you feel better because of the flared silhouette. Well, flared or those easy-breezy dresses are really in trend these days and looking at how positive and fresh Regina looks in her dress, we can understand why these dresses are trending. She wore the Luna Dress in candy-pink hue from the brand, Cuin. Crafted from cotton twill and with side pockets, this dress is not only the ultimate comfort wear but can suit all body types. This full-sleeved pleated dress is priced at INR 6,900, which makes it a bit expensive but still affordable.

Styled by Divya Niranjan and Navya Niranjan, she paired her dress with skin-toned and glossy nude heels that went well with her dress. She accessorised her look with gold-toned sun-shaped studs from RISN Jewels and intricate rings from Antarez Jewels. The light-pink nail lacquer upped her look. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches with soft-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones with blush, pink eye shadow and subtle kohl. The middle-parted knot high bun completed her look. Regina Cassandra looked pretty. What do you think about her dress look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Prashun Prashanth Sridhar