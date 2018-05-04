Esha Is All Blue Da Ba Dee In The Desert

Be it sunshine or hailstorm, be it mountains or oceans, Esha Gupta can fearlessly strike a pose anywhere. This time the location was a desert, with only camels in the background to give her a company.

And she looked like a million dollar in the middle of the vast stretch of brown sands. Unlike others, who set the mercury rising in the heat of the desert, Esha brought coolness to the location. What a brilliant change! Don't we all want it?

She sported an all-blue look and gave us the new wardrobe goals for sand dunes vacay. Designed by Rocky S for his brand RS by Rocky Star, the 'Rustom' actress wore a denim off-shoulder dress and teamed it with a pair of boots. Her brown tresses cascaded effortlessly on her shoulder and gave her a wild look. Her hair accessory was hard not to notice and this simple element made her look bohemian.

Her second look had her playing with monochromes. She sported a darker-hued denim crop top and complimented it with a brighter blue skirt that had a revealing slit. As for the jewellery, the actress just wore bright yellow tassles that actually accentuated her look. She wore a multi-coloured bandana as her hair blew in the wind.

Through her photoshoot, she held her head high and looked the world straight in the eye. Frankly, my dear, she doesn't give a damn!

We are transfixed, are you? Let us know in the comment section.