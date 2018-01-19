Divas And Dappers Who Slayed At Mickey Contractor's MAC Party

Sushmita Sen

Known for her grace and glamour, Sushmita stunned us yet again at the party by wearing a sequin style book. She was wearing a sequin blue top with cropped jeans that had sequin patches over the limbs. To support the look, she wore thin black strapped heels and carried a matching clutch.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya was at the party with Abhishek, where both were twining in black. Ash looked marvelous in a black saree, which had white lace borders. The saree was paired with a matching blouse and classy ear tops. The red lipstick was just on point.

Dia Mirza

Dia too was looking really pretty at the party, wearing a blue floral embroidered maxi dress. The sleeveless maxi dress had tiny ruffled borders across the neckline and sleeves. Dia matched a pair of black heels and tiny ear-drops with the attire.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali was looking pretty in a classy outfit from Saaksha & Kinni. The leafy beige attire had dual tiers and dolman sleeves. The actress matched the attire with white platform heels and a dainty necklace. She was styled by Akanksha Gajria.

Karan Johar

Finally, it is the dapper's turn to be mentioned. We cannot afford to miss him out when it comes to his style books for any occassion. At this event too, he was looking amazing in a maroon blazer with a conventional monochrome suit. He matched the attire with embellished boots and wide glasses.

Manish Malhotra

Manish too is one of the few celebrities who stays stick to his signature styles. Manish always plays safe and never tries anything new from his signature style books. At the party too, he was wearing a velvety suit with slip-on boots and his most-famous style, a scarf around his neck.