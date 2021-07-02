Just In
Diva Dhawan Looks Stunning And Cool In Her Two Striped Outfits That Are So Relatable
Digital Creator, Diva Dhawan looked gorgeous in one of her recent photoshoots and she made a strong case for stripes. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she gave us two awesome striped outfit goals and her outfits were such that we all could relate to it, particularly in the times, when staying and working at home is the new normal. She wore two pyjama sets that we have decoded for some major fashion inspiration.
Her first pyjama set came from the label, Deme and it was a stunning ensemble. Her pyjama set that featured an oversized pyjama top and flared pyjamas. Her top was accentuated by subtle abstract patterns and the pyjamas were striped. She looked gorgeous and her makeup was minimally done. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and light eye shadow. The side-swept messy tresses rounded out her natural look. The other outfit was also a striped one but a totally different one.
This time, Diva wore a collared and knotted overlay that was enhanced by blue and red stripes. She teamed her ensemble with brown straight-fit pants. Her jewellery game was light with chic rings and a neckpiece. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade, pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look. Diva Dhawan looked awesome as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Picture Source: Instagram