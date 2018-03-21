Disha Patani's Latest Look Is Every Girl's Dream

Do you think only good looks can fetch someone 9.8 million followers on Instagram? Without a second thought, NO!

So, for people who think that Disha Patani is an Instagram star because she is good looking, you guys clearly can't see beyond one dimension.

The two-film-old actress is a social media star and for all the right reasons. Bollywood has seen many young and beautiful actresses who've become a rage momentarily and before you could comprehend, have faded away in oblivion. But Disha has an edge over all such beauties.

Patani has this unique fashion sense, delicate looks but bold demeanor, confidence to rock whatever she wears, amazing dancing skills, perfect balance between pop and tradition; you name it!

Rarely does she go wrong with fashion. Her Instagram page can drive away your mid-week blues and reinforce your belief on the fact that she is indeed an emerging fashion icon.

The actress is now busy promoting her upcoming film 'Baaghi 2' with rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff and with each appearance, she is setting a fashion benchmark for teenagers to reach.

Her recent look which she shared on Instagram a day ago, has already got 1.1 million likes and like any of her pics, is driving Instagrammers crazy! In the pics, she is seen flaunting her sporty side in a bomber jacket, black tank top, distressed denim hot pants and she completed the look with an oval-rectangular pair of sunglasses, a messy top knot and white sneakers.

While she nailed the sporty look, she did not lose her sensuousness. Her drool-worthy body and infectious smile has made her one of the most loved newcomers of Bollywood and her Instagram pics prove that she might take Sonam Kapoor's spot in the Indian fashion world some day.