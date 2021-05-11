Just In
Radhe Song Zoom Zoom: Disha Patani And Salman Khan Make The Song Stylish As Ever With Their Fashionable Looks
And they're back again! Disha Patani and Salman Khan, who made a lot of headlines for their sizzling chemistry in Bharat's Slow Motion song, are now raising the heat in the latest song titled Zoom Zoom from their upcoming film Radhe. The song was recently unveiled on the internet and now it's trending all over. In the song, Disha and Salman are seen getting groovy and flaunting their fashionable looks. While Disha exudes summer vibes in her chic breezy dresses, Salman showcases his ultra-cool look in stylish numbers. So, let us take a close look at their outfits from the Zoom Zoom song and decode it.
Disha Patani In Red Floral Co-ords
Disha Patani sported red co-ord set, which was accentuated by white and blue blossoming floral patterns and green leaves prints. The set consisted of a plunging neckline crop top and breezy flared mini skirt. Her top featured full sleeves with circular flounce and bow detailing on the front that added stylish quotient. She completed her look with ankle-length white heel boots and accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings, a chain neckpiece, and bangles. Disha let loose her poofy curled locks and spruced up her look with filled brows, golden eye shadow, kohled eyes, and nude lip shade.
Disha Patani In White Co-ords
Disha Patani looked fresh as daisy in white co-ords, that consisted of a dramatic sleeved bralette top and easy-breezy mini skirt. Her bralette top featured embellished silver work and she completed her look with a pair of white shoes. The diva upped her look with minimal jewellery and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, mascara, pink eyeshadow, contoured cheekbones, and light pink lipstick. She let loose her highlighted layered tresses and looked pretty.
Disha Patani In Pink Co-ords
Disha Patani was dolled up in a strapless net-fabric pink corset top, which was intricately embroidered with lace work. She teamed the top with a high-waist pink mini skirt that featured sharp multiple pleats along with the straps. The actress completed her look with pretty black and pink sneakers and notched up her look with silver-toned studs and ring. Disha let loose her side-parted heavy curls and enhanced her look with filled brows, metallic eye shadow, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade.
Salman Khan In A Black Quirky Jacket And Jeans
Salman Khan flaunted his ultra-cool avatar in a full-sleeved classic-collar black quirky jacket, which was accentuated by red and white flower and dot accents and flap pockets. He layered his jacket with a plain black T-shirt and teamed it with black leather jeans that too featured quirky prints. The actor completed his look with a pair of black shoes and upped his look with a chain neck piece and stylish aviators.
Salman Khan In A Striped Pantsuit
Salman Khan looked very handsome in a black pant suit, which was accentuated by white striped patterns. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel blazer and matching pants with leather belt. He layered his blazer with a formal black shirt and accessorised his look with a gold-toned chain neck piece and blue stone-detailed bracelet. Cool black sunglasses, suited him well and he looked amazing.
Salman Khan In A Fancy Red Jacket
Salman Khan sported a full-sleeved classic-collar leather red jacket, which was accentuated by mirror work on lapel and sleeves' end and star-shaped stoned on shoulders. He layered his red jacket with a white formal shirt and teamed it up with denim blue distressed jeans. With blue-stoned chain wrist piece and black sunglasses, he rounded out his avatar.
So, what do you think about these fashionable looks of Salman Khan and Disha Patani? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Zee Music Company's YouTube