Lily Collins, Dove Cameron, And Disha Patani Show How To Rock Pastel Makeup Like A Pro During Summer

When we think of Summer colours, we naturally think of soft colours like pink, yellow, sky-blue, etc. However pastel hues have become a new way to flaunt the soft shades, either by wearing it on body or on the face. Makeup looks highlighted by pretty pastel colours like lilac, rose-pink, baby blue, peach, mint, etc., have been trending a lot these days. And of course, they look beautiful when applied to one feature or brushed on the entire face. These pretty colours have become very popular among celebrities too and they are all out there experimenting and playing around with such soothing hues.

So, to inspire you, today, we have come up with three amazing pastel makeup looks inspired by Lily Collins, Dove Cameron, and Disha Patani. The three actresses made huge statements with their popped-up eye makeup looks and beckoned us to rock the pretty pastel hues like a pro during this summer season. Take a look.

Lily Collins' Pastel Blue Makeup Look

Lily Collins' opted for pastel blue eye shadow and totally nailed her eye makeup look. Keeping the tone, a little soft and giving soothing effect, she applied the eye shadow all over her lids and on the tear ducts. A light coat of mascara upped her eye makeup look. Balancing her eye makeup, she went for a bright red lipstick. Her face was flawless while her T-zone and cheekbones were perfectly contoured.

Dove Cameron's Pastel Pink Makeup Look

Dove Cameron flaunted eye makeup look that was highlighted by pastel pink hue with a little glittery effect from golden eye shadow. She applied the pastel pink eye shadow all over her lids and crease and kept the intensity softer on the crease. The eye shadow was extended to her outer corner of her eyes and on the lower lash line as well that gave amazing effect. The glittery golden eye shadow was applied to tear-ducts and inner corner of her eyes, giving an arc shape. Raising the glam quotient, she teamed her eye makeup look with glossy nude pink lip shade and looked pretty.

Disha Patani's Lilac Makeup Look

Disha Patani let her eyes do all the talking with lilac shade. The actress highlighted her eye makeup look with lilac eye shadow. However, you can even go for lavender hue. She applied the eye shadow all over her lids, keeping the intensity soft on the middle and darker on the outer corner and tear-ducts. She dragged the eyeshadow to her lower lash line as well. Talking her eye makeup game up a notch, she created an arc or arrow on the outer corner of her eyes, using black eye pencil. The actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline, using highlighter and contour powder. The light pink lipstick balanced her beautiful look.

So, are you ready to play with pastel hues and flaunt your beautiful eyes? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram