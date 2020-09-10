On 21 Years Of Hello Brother, Salman Khan And Rani Mukerji’s Co-ordinated Outfits From The Film Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed and produced by Sohail Khan, romance-action-comedy film Hello Brother was released on 10 September 1999. The film starred Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. More than the story, the audience loved the comic timing of Salman and Razak Khan and the actor's chemistry with Rani. In fact, in the songs, the two were seen complementing each other in co-ordinated outfits.

As Hello Brother clocks 21 years today, let us take a look at their fashionable outfits from the songs of the film and decode it.

Salman Khan And Rani Mukerji In Chandi Ki Daal Par Song

In the song Chandi Ki Daal Par, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji were seen sporting white outfits. Salman wore a half-sleeved round-collar white tee and paired it with pink pants. He completed his look with a pair of shoes.

On the other hand, Rani Mukerji was decked up in a white ethnic suit. Her suit consisted of a half-sleeved designer cut neckline long kurti and salwar. She draped the matching dupatta around her waist and completed her look with a pair of white sandals. The actress accessorised her look with white bangles and let loose her straight tresses.

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji In Teri Chunnariya

In the song Teri Chunnariya, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji impressed us with their yellow and blue outfits. Salman wore a full-sleeved open-front yellow and blue jacket that featured red-hued text prints. He layered his jacket with a white tee and teamed it up with black pants.

On the other hand, Rani was dressed in an ethnic suit, which consisted of a sleeveless yellow kurti and blue bottoms. She draped a dual-toned dupatta and upped her look with a pair of earrings, a necklace, and shimmering bangles. The diva let loose her straight tresses and looked pretty.

Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji In Hata Sawan Ki Ghata

In the song Hata Sawan Ki Ghata, though Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji did not wear the matching-coloured outfits but they complemented each other in their fashionable numbers. Salman donned a half-sleeved classic-collar light green shirt and flared denim pants.

On the other hand, Rani Mukerji sported a sleeveless black top and paired it with a high-waist orange skirt. She notched up her look with silver-toned studs, necklace, and wrist bands. The actress let loose her long tresses and sported an orange hairband. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and dark pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Tips Official