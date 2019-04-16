TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Woah! Diana Penty's Casual Look Is On Point And Chic
Diana Penty radiated chilled-out vibes as she was spotted in Juhu. She looked amazing in her ensemble and gave us casual outfit goals. The actress wore separates and with this, gave us a solution to beat the heat. Let's decode her outfit and look, which has all our attention.
So, Diana wore a sleeveless grey top, which was cropped and accentuated by a metallic touch. She paired it with white flared pants that featured a bow. It was a wonderful combination and Diana pulled it off ever so confidently. It was a cool ensemble and something relatable. Diana teamed it with flat sandals, which went well with her look.
She accessorised her look with a white and red purse that came with a golden metallic chain. The makeup was refreshing and highlighted by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The sleek side-swept tresses rounded out her street-style avatar. So, what do you think about Diana Penty's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.