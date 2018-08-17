Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Diana Penty And Sonakshi Sinha Pull Off Contrasting Looks For A Movie Promotion

By
Diana Penty Sonakshi Sinha

'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' promotions are in full swing and the two leading ladies of the movie- Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty have been giving us a lot of rocking outfit ideas. This time for the promotion of their upcoming film, they sported contrasting looks.

So, while Diana aced the formal look, Sonakshi brought out her inner boho with this amazing number. Diana made a strong case for office wear and looked totally chic. She teamed the classic white shirt with a full-sleeved black-hued textural jacket and complementing flared pants.

Diana Penty Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi

Diana certainly nailed the timeless look and she spruced it up with a middle-parted ponytail and light makeup. The 'Cocktail' actress also wore block heels to round off her classy avatar.

Coming to Sonakshi, she sported Chirag Nainani separates that were dipped in white shades and enhanced by black-coloured psychedelic prints. While her cropped blouse was structural, her pants were flared, and she paired her outfit with white-hued Zara sneakers. Sonakshi also wore a long jacket to notch up her sassy avatar.

Sonakshi Sinha Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi

Her tribal earrings from Anomaly by Anam perfectly complemented her badass avatar and her impeccable hairdo completed her look.

So, whose look did you find more awesome- Sonakshi's or Diana's? Let us know in the comment section.

Diana Penty Sonakshi Sinha
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Surprising Beauty Benefits Of Salt Water
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 14:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue