Diana Penty And Sonakshi Sinha Pull Off Contrasting Looks For A Movie Promotion

'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi' promotions are in full swing and the two leading ladies of the movie- Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty have been giving us a lot of rocking outfit ideas. This time for the promotion of their upcoming film, they sported contrasting looks.

So, while Diana aced the formal look, Sonakshi brought out her inner boho with this amazing number. Diana made a strong case for office wear and looked totally chic. She teamed the classic white shirt with a full-sleeved black-hued textural jacket and complementing flared pants.

Diana certainly nailed the timeless look and she spruced it up with a middle-parted ponytail and light makeup. The 'Cocktail' actress also wore block heels to round off her classy avatar.

Coming to Sonakshi, she sported Chirag Nainani separates that were dipped in white shades and enhanced by black-coloured psychedelic prints. While her cropped blouse was structural, her pants were flared, and she paired her outfit with white-hued Zara sneakers. Sonakshi also wore a long jacket to notch up her sassy avatar.

Her tribal earrings from Anomaly by Anam perfectly complemented her badass avatar and her impeccable hairdo completed her look.

So, whose look did you find more awesome- Sonakshi's or Diana's? Let us know in the comment section.