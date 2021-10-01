Shiddat: Diana Penty Sets Lehenga Goals With Her Embellished And Yellow Lehenga; Which Attire Did You Like? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

For the film, Shiddat, Diana Penty gave us gorgeous wedding-perfect lehenga goals. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actress looked resplendent on both the occasions. While her one outfit was ideal for the main wedding event, the other was perfect for haldi and sangeet functions. Her jewellery look was also beautifully done and we have decoded both the ensembles for some upcoming wedding wear goals.

Diana Penty's Embellished Lehenga

Diana Penty looked amazing in her embellished lehenga that was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock India. Her attire consisted of a corset-style blouse and flared skirt. Accentuated by ivory and pink hues, Diana's attire was enhanced by intricate sequinned embroidery and embellishments and she paired her lehenga with a complementing dupatta that featured subtle floral accents. She accessorised her look with a heavy kundan neckpiece, floral-inspired danglers, and delicate maangtikka. She upped her look with light delicate bangles and statement gold rings. Her jewellery came from Minerali and the makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and golden-pink eye shadow. The middle-parted bun accentuated by white and pink flowers rounded out her avatar.

Diana Penty's Yellow Lehenga

Diana Penty looked stunning in her yellow lehenga that we thought was ideal for sangeet functions. Her contemporary lightweight lehenga was ideal for Ritika Mirchandani. The blouse was accentuated by floral accents and fringe detailing. The flared skirt was enhanced by meticulously-done mirror-work. She teamed her lehenga with a pair of embellished juttis and twirled around. She notched up her look with gold jewellery that consisted of a neckpiece, maangtikka, and maathapatti. Her jewellery came from the label, Minerali. The makeup was highlighted by glossy-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Kerry Monteen

So, which lehenga of Diana Penty did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.