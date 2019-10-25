Just In
Diwali 2019: Dia Mirza's Powder Blue Perigia Suit Is Perfect For Diwali Party
Diwali is around the corner and Bollywood celebrities are already in a festive mode. The actresses have been stepping out for Diwali bash and giving us festive-wear goals with their ethnic outfits.
Recently, Dia Mirza also joined the queue and was snapped in a classic powder blue colour suit. The actress was a picture of elegance in this ethnic suit and gave us a major fashion goal for this Diwali festival. So, let us take a close look at her beautiful designer suit and decode it.
So, Dia Mirza donned a sleeveless sweetheart plunging neckline contemporary yet classic blue-coloured perigia anarkali by noted designer Anita Dongre. Her suit was accentuated by embroidered intricate floral motifs. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, she teamed her beautiful ensemble with a pair of matching cotton silk churidar. Her net dupatta was equally beautiful and featured silver border. The actress completed her look with a pair of matching stilettos. She ditched all kinds of accessories and upped her look with ethnic jhumkis.
Dia partly-tied her tresses and her hairdo absolutely suited her look. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, light pink blush, and lip shade spruced up her look. Dia Mirza was all smiles and looked extremely pretty as she posed for the shutterbugs.
We absolutely loved Dia Mirza's ethnic fashion sense. Well, the actress has been giving us numerous traditional goals with her designer anarkalis, suits, saris and other ethnic outfits. And her powder blue designer suit is one of the best outfits of this month.
What do you think about her ethnic look? Do let us know in the comment section.