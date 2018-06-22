Dia Mirza Channels Her Inner Femme Fatale In This Glittering Dress

We were delighted to see Dia Mirza showing us her sexy side for a change. She didn't wear any pastels or florals this time but donned a glittering dress that had us drooling all over. The actress looked stunning and stunned us too in this hot avatar. Yes, Dia is full of surprises indeed.

The actress donned a rather seductive green dress and flaunted her inner femme fatale. It was a highly embellished metallic dress and Dia pulled it off like it was a cakewalk for her. Her green Monisha Jaising's outfit was the new LBD. And it totally made us go green with envy.

The full-sleeved dressed featured a deep neck and accentuated her beautiful figure. With this gorgeous dress, she beckoned the fashion police to turn the sirens on and clearly stole the thunder of other divas at IIFA 2018.

Dia enhanced her bold avatar with plain green pencil heels that gave us the footwear idea of the day. Her makeup was fresh and sensibly minimally done. She wore a light kohl and natural pink lip shade. Her H.Ajoomal earrings were stunning and made her look notches prettier. The middle-parted impeccably brown tresses not only completed her look but also gave her sexy look a classy touch.

Dia Mirza, we are falling head over heels in love with you. You are awesome. Keep on inspiring us with your unique style sense.