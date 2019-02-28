TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- With Multiple Aircraft Taking Off At Same Time, Here Is How IAF Confused Pak And Hit Balakot
-
- India vs Australia 2nd T20I Preview: Where To Watch, Timing, Possible XI, Live Streaming And More
- Skoda Kamiq Revealed — World Premiere At Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Sony WI-C600N Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched In India
- KYC Compliance Deadline For E-Wallets Extended By 6 Months
- Oscars 2019: Priyanka-Nick's Candid Photos From The After-party!
- Leptospirosis: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And Prevention
- Patan — A Gorgeous Retreat In Gujarat
Dia Mirza Wows In A Printed Pantsuit But She Gives Us A Major Déjà Vu Moment.
Dia Mirza wore a printed outfit recently for a Brita event and she gave us a major déjà vu moment. The actress wore a Punit Balana pantsuit but the prints on her attire reminded us of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Mouni Roy. Actually, Shilpa and Mouni had sported similarly-printed outfits recently. However, unlike Dia, they wore a sari crafted by the same designer.
So, Dia's pantsuit came from the designer's Spring/Summer 19 collection, 'Maya'. The attire consisted of a sharply silhouetted bodice, which was full-sleeved and featured a front slit. The slit gave the top a flared look and the belt added a structure. She paired it with matching pants and her ensemble was notched up by abstract geometric prints.
Dia paired her ensemble with blue-hued pointed heels, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with pearl danglers. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, smoky kohl, and a light pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Dia Mirza's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.