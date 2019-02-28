ENGLISH

    Dia Mirza Wows In A Printed Pantsuit But She Gives Us A Major Déjà Vu Moment.

    By
    |
    Dia Mirza Fashion

    Dia Mirza wore a printed outfit recently for a Brita event and she gave us a major déjà vu moment. The actress wore a Punit Balana pantsuit but the prints on her attire reminded us of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Mouni Roy. Actually, Shilpa and Mouni had sported similarly-printed outfits recently. However, unlike Dia, they wore a sari crafted by the same designer.

    Dia Mirza Style

    So, Dia's pantsuit came from the designer's Spring/Summer 19 collection, 'Maya'. The attire consisted of a sharply silhouetted bodice, which was full-sleeved and featured a front slit. The slit gave the top a flared look and the belt added a structure. She paired it with matching pants and her ensemble was notched up by abstract geometric prints.

    Dia Mirza News

    Dia paired her ensemble with blue-hued pointed heels, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with pearl danglers. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, smoky kohl, and a light pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Dia Mirza's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Bollywood News

    dia mirza shilpa shetty mouni roy
     

