Dia Mirza Wows In A Printed Pantsuit But She Gives Us A Major Déjà Vu Moment. Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Dia Mirza wore a printed outfit recently for a Brita event and she gave us a major déjà vu moment. The actress wore a Punit Balana pantsuit but the prints on her attire reminded us of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Mouni Roy. Actually, Shilpa and Mouni had sported similarly-printed outfits recently. However, unlike Dia, they wore a sari crafted by the same designer.

So, Dia's pantsuit came from the designer's Spring/Summer 19 collection, 'Maya'. The attire consisted of a sharply silhouetted bodice, which was full-sleeved and featured a front slit. The slit gave the top a flared look and the belt added a structure. She paired it with matching pants and her ensemble was notched up by abstract geometric prints.

Dia paired her ensemble with blue-hued pointed heels, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with pearl danglers. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, smoky kohl, and a light pink lip shade. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Dia Mirza's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.