Deepika’s Latest Photoshoot Is Something To Remember For Life

Decked up in black and white attires, messy hair flowing carefree across her face and those deep, unkohled eyes giving a bewitching look; Deepika Padukone's photos, from her latest photoshoot for a magazine, have sent netizens into a tizzy.

In huge, white letters, a quote on the cover says 'Divine Deepika', as she changed all fixed notions of divinity and serenity. Her stylist for the shoot Nicky Yates, brought out the divine yet badass side of Deepika very subtly.

Her makeup has been kept minimal to match the mood of the shoot. Her hair messy and flowy hair, complemented her sheer dress and the Victoria Beckham styled tie-up tunic. Accessories too have been minimal, except her bejeweled arm in the close-up image. In this pic honestly, you would find yourself struggling to take your eyes off hers.

She looks striking in the black dress with barely-there makeup and sleek golden danglers. There are many epic photoshoots of Deepika Padukone. Also, she made the world bow down to her fashion sense with her appearances at the Met Gala and Cannes Red Carpet this year. But, it is safe to say that this photoshoot of hers will go down in history as one of the best photoshoots of an Indian actress.

The classy aura of the shoot can only be matched by a classy lady as herself, and it looked so effortless. The fact that made this photoshoot an iconic one is that Deepika was at her unique best. She did what she does best. BE HERSELF.

She has never fallen for trends or never has tried very hard to set one. Her individuality has made her the fashionista that will be remembered for ages. Her nonchalant, elite and subtle style in a world full of statement outfits is something that will inspire people for generations now.