Deepika Padukone's Sabya-Zara Fusion Can Leave You Stunned

Deepika Padukone stunned us once again with her outfit for Wednesday. The Indo-Western fusion totally enthralled us and this is not the first time she amalgamated two different styles.

Yesterday, she wore a white shirt from Zara with a floral skirt from Sabyasachi Mukherjee Couture. Now, the authentic Western Zara style combined with the typical Indian Sabyasachi style could have been a toxic pair but Deepika showed us how to make fusion out of style, looking equally stunning as ever.

Along with the sassy separates, she paired floral earrings and Christian Louboutin heels.

