Deepika Padukone Turns Royally Bengali For Sabyasachi's Updated Creation For Nilaaya

The Bong Emperess

One who is fond of Bengal's history might find a sheer resemblance of Deepika, in this look with any royal or 'bonedi' family's women. Deepika wore a beige Sabyasachi saree with emerald choker and a typical bong lady makeup and hairdo. She is posing in front of the floral 'Guldasta' background created by the designer.

The Elegant Stance

This look too resembles a Bengali woman, decked up in a glossy red Benarasi saree, hand-painted by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation. Deepika matched classy jewellery along with the look. She did not miss the tiny touch of a bindi too. Keeping a sheer 'Bengal Red' background with motifs of flora and fauna inspired by the tree of life.

The Zamindari Look

The royal families in Bengal had such a style book for their women and Deepika got into the image flawlessly. She wore a peach Benarasi saree which had golden zari embroidery and motif prints on its body. The blouse was also matching which had zari floral embroidery one its sleeves and the rest of the body.

The Mix-n-match Jewellery

The kundan jewellery including the gorgeous necklace and the touch of Rajasthan art with the Borla made her look prettier than ever. Deepika also accessorized the Bengali signature red bindi and the low-bun hairdo.

The North Calcutta Reflection

Sabyasachi's 'Bangali' side comes out in his creations including the antique interior designs. The mossy and floral designed walls, the antique painting and furnitures, each of these elements reflect the North Calcutta impression.