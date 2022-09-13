Deepika Padukone To Kriti Sanon; Ace The Art Of Colour Blocking Trend Like B-Town Divas Bollywood Wardrobe Trupti Palav

Not a fan of busy prints? No worries. But don't mind experimenting with different colours though? Perfect! In that case, you must try the colour-blocking trend! From Deepika Padukone, and Kriti Sanon to Sara Ali Khan; the B-town divas have been sporting this trend both on and off-screen. And the good part? The trend will make you a chic style statement!

Image: Instagram

What is Colour Blocking?

In case you are not sure, what colour blocking is all about, let us simplify this fashion jargon for you. Simply put, it is about selecting the colours and shades that are opposite to each other on the color wheel and matching them together to form a stylish look via outfits or accessories!

The fun part is, there are no set rules to ace this fashion trend and in fact, it can help showcase your vibrant personality. In case you are confused about which colors will look good together, then simply combine bold, deep colors with soothing pastels and you are all sorted. Just keep a perfect balance between bold and neutral hues and you can ace the colour-blocking style!

Get inspired by leading divas of Bollywood who are impressing us with their perfect colour blocking styles:

Alia Bhatt Image: Instagram For a start, you can never go wrong by combining pink and orange. Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in this one-shoulder gown featuring vibrant orange and soft pink colours. The scintillating details of the outfit like the thigh-high slit brought in the oomph factor. Deepika Padukone Image: Instagram The leggy beauty of Bollywood manages to ace all style trends hands down! And color blocking trend is no exception either. Deepika donned a pastel pink flared hands top and bold red paper bag waist pants look. The red and pink make a classic contrast when you experiment with tones and shades of these vibrant colours. To add it to the colour-mashup, Dippy wore hot pink heels to complete her colour-coded look! Kriti Sanon Image: Instagram Black and pink make a chic color combination and the Mimi actress looked stunning in a short black dress. The plain outfit was made interesting with a fuchsia pink silk sash which added a colour blocking inspiration. To minimize the effect of two bold hues, Kriti flaunted statement oxidized earrings and grey heels! Janhvi Kapoor Image: Instagram Janhvi Kapoor added a fun vibe with a colour-blocking fashion by flaunting a short dress. Even though white and purple hues summarized the ensemble, it is the neon belt that sealed the deal! To complete her chic short dress, Janhvi chose pointed soft pink shoes and bright pink earrings! Sara Ali Khan Image: Instagram The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan picked a pale green tube top and a pink short skirt with accordion pleats. To elevate the fun combination of green and pink, she layered the outfit with a vibrant floral-pattern blazer. She replicated the soft purple of the blazer with pointed heels! Sonam Kapoor Image: Instagram She is called a true fashionista of Bollywood for all right reasons. Simply because, she is never hesitant to flaunt the latest fashion trends, including the colour-block style. The new mommy in B-town wore a rust pleated skirt with a multi-colour blazer. Those who don't mind experimenting with bright outfits can create a colour-blocking style with a chosen ensemble!