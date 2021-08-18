ENGLISH

    Deepika Padukone’s Ruffled Grey Gown And Gold Satin Gown; Which Attire Did You Like More?

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone looked amazing in her two outfits and she was styled by Shaleena Nathani. For one of the photoshoots, she wore a golden gown and for the other, she sported a grey-toned flared gown. The actress looked stunning in both her ensembles, which were glamorous and designed by Gauri & Nainika. We have decoded her gown looks for some major fashion inspiration.

    So, for one photoshoot, Deepika donned a grey-hued plunging-neckline gown. It was a voluminous ruffled and embroidered tulle gown that she wore for the Asian Paints campaign. Her gown was subtly done and accentuated by subtle patterned accents and she notched up her look with light and minimal jewellery that included delicate earrings and rings. The makeup was highlighted by white-hued nail lacquer. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The high bun completed her amazing avatar.

    In another photoshoot, she wore a red carpet-perfect gown that was enhanced by golden hue and satin detailing. Her gown was sleeveless and backless with a thigh-high waist, which added to the bold quotient. It was a fabulous gown and Deepika teamed her ensemble with complementing sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, which notched up her look. The makeup was marked by glossy red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and golden eye shadow with kohl. The side-parted short tresses rounded out her look.

    So, which gown look of Deepika Padukone did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pictures Source: Asian Paints Campaign

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 16:48 [IST]
    Close