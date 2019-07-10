Deepika Padukone Has Major Jewellery Goals For Ladies Who Want To Keep It Light And Elegant Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone gave us some major jewellery goals with her latest Tanishq photoshoot. Her jewellery was on the modern minimal side. We noticed an abandon from the heavy jewellery sets and her jewellery symbolised the contemporary women, who want something light and fuss-free. So, let's decode Deepika's jewellery pieces.

With fringed side-parted bun and dewy make-up, Deepika was a vision to behold. Her first photoshoot picture shared by her stylist, Shaleena Nathani showed us the bold side. She wore a white pantsuit and accessorised her look with a jewellery set that complemented her attire. She wore a jewellery-set, which came from Ahalya by Tanishq. She wore pave-set diamond earrings with yellow gemstones and a matching layered neckpiece.

The second photoshoot had all our attention with Deepika exuding the sultry side. She wore a green Gauri & Nainika attire and accessorised her look with sleek diamond and scattered green stones neckpiece and complementing pointed danglers. Deepika looked amazing as ever. Her jewellery sets seemed ideal for almost all-occasion and even your weddings. What do you think about her jewellery sets? Let us know that in the comment section.