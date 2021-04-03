If Blue Be Your Favourite Colour, Deepika Padukone Has An All-Blue Fashion Goal For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram feed recently and asked, "Summer Already?" The actress also flaunted a stunning blue dress and a matching jacket. It was a true-blue look and with this attire, Deepika inspired us to play with monochromes. Her styling was meticulously done by Shaleena Nathani and we have decoded this look of hers for you.

So, Deepika wore a sleeveless blue dress that was structured and plain-hued. It was a smart midi dress, perfect as an office wear or for formal events. She didn't quit wear it completely but her look was notched up by a long dark-blue jacket that was collared and featured a buckle. This was an interesting playing of blue! And to accentuate the blue look, Deepika paired her ensemble with pointed blue strapped heels, which went well with her attire.

As for her jewellery game, it was minimal and on-point. We loved her delicate neckpiece and a statement ring. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The highlighted impeccably-combed bun completed her look. Deepika Padukone definitely inspired to wear a blue outfit. So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone's attire and look? Let us know that.

Source: Instagram