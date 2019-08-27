Deepika Padukone Or Her Admirer, Who Looked Better In This Viral Picture? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone's style sense is very evolved but recently one of her pictures with her fan conquered the internet and the netizens claimed that her fan looked better than Deepika in the picture. However, some of Deepika's fan backed the actress and said it was Deepika who looked more awesome. The picture was taken on the streets of London and while we must say Deepika Padukone looked fabulous, we must also add that the other lady in the picture looked classy as well. Let's decode their outfits and find out who looked better.

So, speaking about Padmaavat actress first, she wore a brown outfit that looked absolutely comfy and athleisure. Deepika wore a black top and paired it with an oversized brown jacket and matching trousers. Deepika Padukone looked sassy in her ensemble and she paired it with a pair of black shoes. She also carried a brown bag with her and notched up her look with black cat-eyed frames, which went well with her look. The makeup was nude-toned with a muted pink lip shade and the middle-parted low bun completed her look.

Her admirer, on the other hand, kept it understated and elegant. She wore a white polo neck sweater and paired it with a formal black jacket and grey trousers. The lady teamed her attire with black ballerinas and carried a textured black purse with her. She upped her look with black aviator shades and the middle-parted ponytail rounded out her look.

Well, one flaunted the sporty avatar, the other made a strong case for classy look. But whose look did you find better? Let us know that in the comment section.