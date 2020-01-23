Deepika Padukone's Fashion Playlist Includes A Louis Vuitton Campaign And Two White Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone has been making fashionable splashes ever since in Davos. Early today, she also made headlines with her collaboration with Louis Vuitton and Nicholas Ghesquière. She took to her Instagram feed to share her Louis Vuitton look and her ensemble was totally winter-worthy. This collaboration also has celebrities such as Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts, and more. However, apart from her big fashion news, we were also equally stunned with her two white outfits. There was some meticulous planning to her fashion looks, as her Davos and airport outfits were both white in colour and somewhat similar. The only difference was that one was summer-ish and the other was totally made for winter chills.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukonewore a layered number that was by Roksanda and her overcoat was by The Row. There was a certain amount of dramatic layer to her outfit. The statement collar and feathery details fascinated us. It was a wispy top and she teamed it with matching pants. The long structured overcoat accentuated her look but minus that this ensemble would have been a perfect summer wear. She paired her outfit with pointed white-hued Manolo Blahnik heels. We loved her floral-cut studs, which went well with her look. The makeup highlighted by muted pink lip shade and blush elevated her look. The impeccable highlighted bun suited this look of hers.

For a moment, we were confused about her second outfit. The Chhapaakactress was spotted at the airport and we thought that she had repeated her previous white number. But no, on a closer look, it was an entirely different attire. Deepika Padukone's ensemble consisted of a long woollen dress, which she paired with white pants and a shrug-like jacket. The sports shoes went well with her look. She accessorised her look with black-hued square-shaped frames and pink lip shade. The neat bun completed her look.

So, which white-hued attire of Deepika Padukone'sdid you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.