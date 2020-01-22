ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deepika Padukone's Outfits In Davos Shows That Her Fashion Today Is More Layered And Confident

    By
    |

     

    Post her movie, Om Shanti Om,Deepika Padukone became the fresh face of Bollywood. Elegant and gorgeous, the diva's fashion game also came into limelight. Apart from glittering soirées and red carpet events, Deepika kept her fashion game minimal and simple. In the beginning days of her career, let's say her fashion was more about comfort zone and dainty straightforward dresses but now with time, we see that the actress has layers to her fashion. Today, we see her fashion as more evolved and certainly more confident.

     

    These days, the Chhapaakactress is in Davos and she was just honoured with the Crystal Award at World Economic Forum, which also had Greta Thunberg speaking about climate crisis. Deepika's latest outfit was bold, boss lady-ish, and black-hued. It wasn't also solely about the smart structural ensemble but the way Deepika pulled it off was impressive too. Kudos to her makeup team and stylist, Shaleena Nathani too for making the actress look extraordinary. With her present Gauchere and Prada ensemble, we could see how far she has come in the fashion department too.

    There was a time, when Deepika was criticised for keeping it safe in fashion and that too by her colleagues. There was also a time, after her marriage, when she went a little quirky in fashion and people wondered whether she has been taking fashion lessons from her husband, Ranveer Singh. We saw her shift in fashion as someone, who is more sure about herself and doesn't pay much heed to unnecessary criticism. Be it with her green Giambattista Valli green voluminous dress at Cannes 2019, her Jacquemus corset and Dolce & Gabbana jeans, or her all-orange asymmetrical Aje outfit, Deepika's fashion game today reflects a departure from validation. Even in her structural ensembles there is an element of liberation!

    So, speaking about her latest set of outfits in Davos, we were impressed by Deepika Padukone'swardrobe. While formal Prada ensemble and socks combination represented her experimental take on fashion, her purple Alex Perry gown was a lot to do with her understated and sophisticated perspective. And then came this black outfit, which was a cross between the comfort zone and a shift from that comfort zone too. She paired her chic white-striped pants with a crisp black jacket. The black Louboutin pumps also upped her look and the box-styled purse bag was a smart accessory. The diamond neckpiece and complementing earrings completed her look and we loved the restraint in terms of wearing jewellery. As for her makeup, the heavy winged eyeliner was balanced by pink lip shade. The neat hairdo rounded out her avatar.

    With her latest ensemble, Deepika Padukoneshowed us her transformation in fashion.

    Photo Credit: Shaleena Nathani's Instagram

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONENews  

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue