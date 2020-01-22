Deepika Padukone's Outfits In Davos Shows That Her Fashion Today Is More Layered And Confident Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Post her movie, Om Shanti Om,Deepika Padukone became the fresh face of Bollywood. Elegant and gorgeous, the diva's fashion game also came into limelight. Apart from glittering soirées and red carpet events, Deepika kept her fashion game minimal and simple. In the beginning days of her career, let's say her fashion was more about comfort zone and dainty straightforward dresses but now with time, we see that the actress has layers to her fashion. Today, we see her fashion as more evolved and certainly more confident.

These days, the Chhapaakactress is in Davos and she was just honoured with the Crystal Award at World Economic Forum, which also had Greta Thunberg speaking about climate crisis. Deepika's latest outfit was bold, boss lady-ish, and black-hued. It wasn't also solely about the smart structural ensemble but the way Deepika pulled it off was impressive too. Kudos to her makeup team and stylist, Shaleena Nathani too for making the actress look extraordinary. With her present Gauchere and Prada ensemble, we could see how far she has come in the fashion department too.

There was a time, when Deepika was criticised for keeping it safe in fashion and that too by her colleagues. There was also a time, after her marriage, when she went a little quirky in fashion and people wondered whether she has been taking fashion lessons from her husband, Ranveer Singh. We saw her shift in fashion as someone, who is more sure about herself and doesn't pay much heed to unnecessary criticism. Be it with her green Giambattista Valli green voluminous dress at Cannes 2019, her Jacquemus corset and Dolce & Gabbana jeans, or her all-orange asymmetrical Aje outfit, Deepika's fashion game today reflects a departure from validation. Even in her structural ensembles there is an element of liberation!

So, speaking about her latest set of outfits in Davos, we were impressed by Deepika Padukone'swardrobe. While formal Prada ensemble and socks combination represented her experimental take on fashion, her purple Alex Perry gown was a lot to do with her understated and sophisticated perspective. And then came this black outfit, which was a cross between the comfort zone and a shift from that comfort zone too. She paired her chic white-striped pants with a crisp black jacket. The black Louboutin pumps also upped her look and the box-styled purse bag was a smart accessory. The diamond neckpiece and complementing earrings completed her look and we loved the restraint in terms of wearing jewellery. As for her makeup, the heavy winged eyeliner was balanced by pink lip shade. The neat hairdo rounded out her avatar.

With her latest ensemble, Deepika Padukoneshowed us her transformation in fashion.

Photo Credit: Shaleena Nathani's Instagram