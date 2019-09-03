Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Gives Us Jet-Setting Jacket Goals

ENGLISH

    Walking hand in hand, married couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh looked absolutely awesome together. They were spotted at the airport in jackets and well, with this, they gave us winter fashion goals. Let's decode the outfits of the Bollywood's favourite couple.

    So, Deepika was in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a tee and high-waist trousers. She paired it with a glittering metallic jacket, which notched up her avatar. The jacket was certainly a statement piece and Deepika paired her ensemble with black sports shoes. She accessorised her look with black shades to complete her all black look. Deepika Padukone also sported tiny drop earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her look.

    Ranveer Singh totally made a statement with his jacket. He wore a white tee and paired it with trousers but it was his oversized jacket that caught our eyeballs. Accentuated by a dark green hue, his jacket added an interesting dimension to his airport avatar. He wore sports shoes, which upped his look and accessorised his look with black shades. Well, the couple looked classy. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
