Deepika Looked Like Princess Elf At Time Magazine's Event

Deepika Padukone LOOKS GLAMOROUS in White Classy Gown at Time 100 Gala in New York

Honoured by the prestigious Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, Deepika Padukone looked absolutely breathtaking at the event held in New York. For the grand occasion, Deepika was dressed in an ivory-hued Anamika Khanna ensemble that left us all mesmerised.

Deepika, who is understated in style globally, took a dramatic turn with this intricately done attire. The outfit featured a plunging V-shaped neckline and the statement flares on one side of the shoulder. The ruffles on the edges of the skirt and the floor-length sheer cape gave the costume a romantic touch.

Meticulous detailing on the dress such as the slightly flared sleeves and the embellished drape accentuated the stunning creation.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika sported a dewy look with smokey eyes, bold berry toned lips, and a touch of pink shade highlighted her cheekbones.

Her emerald-ruby earrings by Farah Khan Fine Jewellery added to the overall exquisite look. However, her hairdo characterised by her usual signature middle-parting was a bit boring.

The reigning queen of Bollywood as always pulled off the look with utmost grace and is the only actress this year to make it to the list. She was also congratulated by Quantico star and her friend Priyanka Chopra on achieving the milestone.

Deepika surely looked like a modern princess in the attire. Way to go, Deepika!