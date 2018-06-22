Subscribe to Boldsky
Date Night And No Dresses? So What! Wear A Sari Like Shruti Haasan And Woo Your Date

By Devika
Shruti Haasan boyfriend

A date took a traditional route, when the very gorgeous Shruti Haasan stepped out with her boyfriend, Michael Corsale. Yes, she was the bright sunshine in the dark hours of the night and she looked extremely pretty.

So, Shruti wore a vibrant sari and had us wondering why had we been wearing dresses for our dates? Seeing her in an elegant sari was so refeshing and gave us a smashing date wear goal. Oh yes, sari can surprise your date and make him go gaga all over you. We are sure Michael must have been more than smitten seeing her draped in a traditional Indian attire.

Shruti Haasan boyfriend

Shruti's plain canary yellow sari featured magnificent white chikankari intricate work. She looked like a dream of course and so ethereal. But it was not only her eye candy sari that gave us goals, it was also her blouse.

Her blouse was not the typical silver or yellow or pink in colour but was pretty much backless and dipped in multi-coloured floral work. It had yellow noodle straps though but kudos to Shruti for making the two separate embroidered clothes work together.

Her accessory of the night included a jute handbag that was brown in colour and highlighted by red and blue sequins. She elevated her ethnic style by also wearing Kolhapuri chappals - which looked comfortable and so on point.

Shruti Haasan boyfriend

The light makeup and side-swept hairdo summed up her Indian avatar. We loved her so much and now feel like wearing a sari for the next date. Thanks, Shruti, for making us think beyond wearing the usual dresses and casuals for dates.

If you all think the way we do about saris now, share the post and spread the idea among your BFFs.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 12:52 [IST]
