Crushing On MS Dhoni And Zaheer Khan's Desi Looks? So Are We!

Zaheer Khan cricket

Ace cricketers MS Dhoni and Zaheer Khan graced the sangeet ceremony of former minister Praful Patel's daughter, Poorna Patel. It was a star-studded affair and the two gems from the cricket world looked awesome AF at the pre-wedding function.

So, Dhoni turned up in a semi-formal look and had the mercury soaring at the event. He wore a collared olive-green kurta, which was asymmetrical and paired it with straight-fit navy blue pants. Now, that was a winning combination and he totally wooed us in his desi avatar.

MS Dhoni family

Dhoni, was also accompanied by his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, who wore a maroon-hued sari and paired it with a sexy silver-hued embellished blouse. Their cute little one, Ziva sported a floral-inspired orange and white ethnic attire and quite clearly stole the limelight.

MS Dhoni daughter

Zaheer Khan, on the other hand, looked really classy in his traditional outfit. He donned an Anita Dongre attire and definitely did cut a dash. His pristine white kurta was adorned with blue-hued floral prints and he paired his kurta with simple white pyjamas and black-hued footwear.

Zaheer Khan wife

Zaheer's wife and actress, Sagarika Ghatge wore a plain grey-hued saree with golden border. She accentuated her look with a top-styled blouse that was dipped in shiny green hue and adorned with glittering floral work. She completed her look with dazzling silver-coloured danglers.

Well, Dhoni and Zaheer wowed us but you have to tell us that whose look you found more impressive?

MS Dhoni Zaheer Khan Praful Patel
    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 17:44 [IST]
