Rubina Dilaik Inspires Us With Her Comfy Outfit As She Plucks Plums From The Garden
Jab We Met actress, Rubina Dilaik can surely teach us how to enjoy nature. The actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed and captioned her picture as, "Happiness is handpicking nature's Best." Well, the actress had been plucking plums and inspired us to buy plums, if not handpick. Well, apart from sharing such a beautiful activity with her followers, she also gave us a light and simple fashion goal.
Rubina exuded soothing vibes with her ensemble that consisted of a tee and pyjamas. Splashed in leaf green hue, her t-shirt was accentuated by the quirky designs of a cartoon character. Her half-sleeved t-shirt was also accentuated by golden and pink colour and the half pyjamas were crafted out of cotton fabric with soothing striped patterns. We loved the combination and felt it was the kind of an outfit that could instantly cheer you up.
The Chotti Bahu actress teamed her attire with patterned red shoes, which seemed comfy and went well with her attire. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and a tiny bindi. The highlighted bun was tied with a colourful band and that rounded out her look. We thought Rubina Dilaik looked adorable. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram