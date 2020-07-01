ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rubina Dilaik Inspires Us With Her Comfy Outfit As She Plucks Plums From The Garden

    By
    |

    Jab We Met actress, Rubina Dilaik can surely teach us how to enjoy nature. The actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed and captioned her picture as, "Happiness is handpicking nature's Best." Well, the actress had been plucking plums and inspired us to buy plums, if not handpick. Well, apart from sharing such a beautiful activity with her followers, she also gave us a light and simple fashion goal.

    Rubina exuded soothing vibes with her ensemble that consisted of a tee and pyjamas. Splashed in leaf green hue, her t-shirt was accentuated by the quirky designs of a cartoon character. Her half-sleeved t-shirt was also accentuated by golden and pink colour and the half pyjamas were crafted out of cotton fabric with soothing striped patterns. We loved the combination and felt it was the kind of an outfit that could instantly cheer you up.

    The Chotti Bahu actress teamed her attire with patterned red shoes, which seemed comfy and went well with her attire. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and a tiny bindi. The highlighted bun was tied with a colourful band and that rounded out her look. We thought Rubina Dilaik looked adorable. Don't you think so too? Let us know that.

    Courtesy: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram

    More RUBINA DILAIK News

    Read more about: rubina dilaik celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 19:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue