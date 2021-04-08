Chitrangda Exudes Desi Girl Vibes With Her Red Ruffled Saree; Perfect For Wedding Festivities Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Chitrangda looked gorgeous as she exuded desi girl vibes with her modern saree. Styled by Devanshi Tuli, the actress made us want to dress up in a contemporary traditional outfit. Her makeup look was balanced and if you are looking forward to attending wedding festivities, we have a fashion inspiration for you ft. Chitrangda.

Designed by Ridhi Mehra, her saree was splashed in red hue and accentuated by ruffled accents. The saree was layered and featured flared pleated hem that was asymmetrical. The palla of her saree was floor-touching and belted. The red jewel-toned belt was intricately done and added not only structure but also enhanced her saree style. Chitrangda teamed her saree with a red sleeveless blouse that went well with her ruffled saree.

Her jewellery game was light and she only sported dainty earrings to accentuate her look. Her makeup was beautifully done with matte light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The wavy highlighted long tresses completed her look. Chitrangda looked gorgeous as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Pictures Source: Instagram