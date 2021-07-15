Chitrangda Turns Desi Girl In Her Beautiful Ivory Chiffon Saree; Can You Guess Its Price? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Chitrangda has never shied away from wearing any colour or outfit. In fact, she is among the few actresses in the industry who can pull off any outfit with utmost comfort and effortlessly. On Instagram, the Baazaar actress keeps sharing her stunning pictures and mesmerises her fans with her different fashionable looks. A couple of days back, we saw her flaunting her western side in the pants set. However, in the latest pictures, she is seen exuding desi girl vibes in a breezy ivory saree. The diva looked gorgeous as ever and her saree was definitely an expensive number but worth investing in. So, let us take a closer look at her attire and decode it for goals.

So, for a virtual event, Chitrangda was dressed up to slay in a creamy ivory chiffon-organza saree, which came from Ridhi Mehra's label and costs Rs. 72,500 approximately. It was a plain simple saree, however, the ruffled border added to the stylish quotient. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Desi Boyz actress draped the breezy pallu of her saree in a classic way and teamed it with a half-sleeved plunging neckline heavily embroidered net blouse. Chitrangda completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with green-stone studded earrings and rings from Joolry. The white nail paint, upped her look and matched with the colour of her saree.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, soft kohled eyes, mascara, shiny eye shadow, pink blush, and overlined maroon lips, spruced up her look. The Gabbar Is Back actress pulled back her tresses into a high messy ponytail while the front bangs elevated the stunning quotient.

We absolutely loved this saree of Chitrangda. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Who Wore What When's Instagram