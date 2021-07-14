Chitrangda Singh: Your Work From Home Fashion Goal Ft. The Bollywood Actress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

You have been working from home for quite some time but there are days when you'd want to slip into something formal but not-too-formal. If that's the case, Chitrangda's latest outfit for an e-interview is the inspiration you need. The actress looked stunning in her simple outfit and opted for a minimal look. She was styled by Who Wore What When and we have decoded this ensemble and look of hers for you.

So, the actress wore a white top and paired it with high-waist brown pants, making it a classic combination. While the top was tucked, the pants were flared at the hem. Her attire was from Topshop and she teamed it with a pair of classy shoes from Gucci. She looked absolutely smart and notched up her look with a gold-toned necklace with a pearl pendant. Her neckpiece came from the label Joolry and Chitrangda looked smart and pretty.

Her makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup with mascara and gold-toned eye shadow. The cheekbones were beautifully contoured and the middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. She looked amazing in her ensemble and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Omkar Chitnis