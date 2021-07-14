Just In
- 2 hrs ago Saif Ali Khan And Vikrant Massey Wow Us With Their Modern Traditional Outfits
- 4 hrs ago Rajasthan Man Sleeps 300 Days A Year Due To Rare Disorder: Know More Here
- 18 hrs ago Cannes 2021: Bella Hadid Again Gives Us A Jaw-Dropping Moment With Her Super Stylish Bun Hairstyle
- 19 hrs ago Who Is A Pescatarian? Benefits Of A Pescatarian Diet, Its Drawbacks, What To Eat And Other Details
Don't Miss
- Sports Though we had the best team each time between 1992 to 2004 we couldn't finish on the podium: Dhanraj Pillay
- Finance Trump's Finance Chief Loses His Titles, Positions After Indictment
- News Stunning images of Rudraksh Centre to be inaugurated by PM Modi
- Movies Splitsvilla 13 SPOILER! Dome Session: One Guy & One Girl To Walk Out Of The Villa; Team Boombaam In Danger
- Technology Amazon Clearance Sale: Up To 50% Off On Laptops, Headphones, Camera, Computing Devices, And More
- Automobiles Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus India Launch Expected Soon: Based On TUV300 Plus
- Education MP Board 10th Result 2021 Live Updates, Check MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Link Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Meghalaya In July
Chitrangda Singh: Your Work From Home Fashion Goal Ft. The Bollywood Actress
You have been working from home for quite some time but there are days when you'd want to slip into something formal but not-too-formal. If that's the case, Chitrangda's latest outfit for an e-interview is the inspiration you need. The actress looked stunning in her simple outfit and opted for a minimal look. She was styled by Who Wore What When and we have decoded this ensemble and look of hers for you.
So, the actress wore a white top and paired it with high-waist brown pants, making it a classic combination. While the top was tucked, the pants were flared at the hem. Her attire was from Topshop and she teamed it with a pair of classy shoes from Gucci. She looked absolutely smart and notched up her look with a gold-toned necklace with a pearl pendant. Her neckpiece came from the label Joolry and Chitrangda looked smart and pretty.
Her makeup was marked by matte-pink lip shade and subtle eye makeup with mascara and gold-toned eye shadow. The cheekbones were beautifully contoured and the middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar. She looked amazing in her ensemble and so, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Photographer Courtesy: Omkar Chitnis